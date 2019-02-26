3.39 RUB
Belarusian State University celebrates its centenary
100 years ago, the Decree on the opening of the first university in Minsk was adopted. An international scientific conference is dedicated to this historical event in BSU today. 170 scientists from Belarus, Russia, Poland, Germany, Slovakia, Turkey discuss the work of research centers, innovative laboratories, which are part of the main university of the country. It is no coincidence that the conference takes place in the building of the historical faculty. The university board and the university library were located there in the 1920s. First rector of BSU Vladimir Picheta lived in the same building.
For 100 years, various faculties of BSU have turned into 12 independent universities. The university library became the National library.
