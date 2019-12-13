Belarusian State University of Transport in Gomel turns Knowledge Day into colorful ceremony

The Belarusian State University of Transport in Gomel has turned the Knowledge Day into a colorful ceremony. More than 500 boys and girls entered BelSUT. They will make future railway workers, architects, builders, customs officers, programmers. At the solemn ceremony, the students received a key to the university, a symbolic record book and those who will study at the military transport faculty got a military ID. In addition, the university revived an old tradition: lighting the chalice of knowledge. Famous graduates are among the honored guests of the university. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Anatoly Sivak is among them. Memories of student life are the warmest. Moreover, Anatoly Sivak notes that the importance of the educational institution for the country as a whole cannot be underestimated.