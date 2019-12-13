3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian State University of Transport in Gomel turns Knowledge Day into colorful ceremony
The Belarusian State University of Transport in Gomel has turned the Knowledge Day into a colorful ceremony. More than 500 boys and girls entered BelSUT. They will make future railway workers, architects, builders, customs officers, programmers. At the solemn ceremony, the students received a key to the university, a symbolic record book and those who will study at the military transport faculty got a military ID. In addition, the university revived an old tradition: lighting the chalice of knowledge. Famous graduates are among the honored guests of the university. The Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Anatoly Sivak is among them. Memories of student life are the warmest. Moreover, Anatoly Sivak notes that the importance of the educational institution for the country as a whole cannot be underestimated.
After the first-year students' lineup, there was a dialogue platform. Anatoly Sivak and the university administration discussed with young people topical issues that concern every citizen of our country. Special attention is paid to the development prospects of BelSUT, as well as the transport industry in Belarus.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All