PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusian State University launches its own satellite

The spacecraft was successfully entered into an orbit 520 kilometers high above the Earth’s surface. The launch took place from the Chinese spaceport. By the way, the nanosatellite weighs a little more than half a kilogram. It is planned that the spacecraft will be in space for at least 2 years and students in real conditions will be able to master space technologies and conduct scientific research.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All