Belarusian humanitarian aid was delivered to Pakistan. The mission is carried out by the Emergencies Ministry. At the airport in Islamabad, the delegation was met by representatives of Pakistan and our diplomatic mission in this country.

The cargo, which is almost 28 tons, has been collected on behalf of the President of Belarus. The cost of the aid is about a million rubles. It includes gasoline pumping units, a diesel generator, medicines, blankets and clothes for children and adults.