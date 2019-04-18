EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian humanitarian convoy to continue its journey to Zimbabwe and Mozambique

Tens of tons of cargo will be delivered to these countries. These are shoes, clothes, food, baby food, clothes and much more. On the eve, residents of Zimbabwe have already received their humanitarian aid from Belarus. The convoy was met by representatives of various ministries. The delivery of cargo is carried out by aircraft Boing 747.

