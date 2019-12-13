Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to Lithuania's latest folly

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus commented on the strange decision of its Vilnius counterparts: the Lithuanian diplomatic office suggested coordinating the list of people who would be able to be treated in the resort "Belarus", Druskininkai, with certain public organization.



"We consider this folly of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry a complete violation of all standards of civilized communication and turning the system of diplomatic relations between states into a farce. The transfer of personal data and diagnoses of citizens to unauthorized structures directly contradicts the European Union legislation. Vilnius's attempt to openly speculate on the health of Belarusian children is beyond human morality. It is typical that the Lithuanian authorities do not care only about the health of the Belarusians, but also about the fate of their compatriots. Due to their mercy, about 60 more employees of "Belarus" health resort will stay without work. We urge the Lithuanian officials to reconsider their odious and totally unacceptable initiative and to give up undisguised interference in the internal affairs of the neighboring sovereign state."



The Belarusian Foreign Ministry points out that such actions of the Lithuanian diplomatic office can have irreversible consequences. This decision should be reconsidered immediately.



