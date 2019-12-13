PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sanctions list formed by Belarus in response to EU sanctions to be automatically applied in Russia

The sanctions list formed by Belarus in response to EU sanctions will be automatically applied in Russia.This was stated by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

