Belarusian parliament closes autumn session today

It lasted 14 days and became the shortest in our history.



Deputies managed to solve all organizational issues and decided on the composition of 14 profile commissions in economy, national security, medicine, education, the social sphere. Parliamentarians will begin legislative work next year.



More than 30 bills are developed in the House of Representatives. A third of them are from the previous composition and will be considered in the 2nd reading. Among the new documents are the laws on state organizations, licensing, volunteering. Deputies will be included in the republican expert group on improving the legislation on administrative responsibility. The President allocated 6 months to this work.



Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“We have no vacations. We have solved all organizational issues. There is a lot of work to do with bills. The deputies of the House of Representatives will enter the government. We need to conduct a series of studies, which will be done in January. Our schedule will be very busy."



The final meeting of the 1st session of the Council of the Republic of the 7th convocation was also held today. Speaker of the Upper House Natalia Kochanova called on senators to work more actively with young people, to cover their activities in the media and social networks. A new impetus has to be given to work in the regions. A number of new laws will be developed next year. Particular attention is paid to social, demographic and environmental topics. The spring session of the Belarusian parliament will open on April 2.



