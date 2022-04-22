3.70 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh to change significantly from inside
Reconstruction of the Belarusian pavilion at VDNKh Exhibition of Economic Achievements will enhance the pavilion's potential. The implementation of the design project of its technical re-equipment was discussed in detail in Moscow. It is planned to transfer the trade to a more modern format, increase the sales area and expand the range of goods. Besides, show-rooms will be organized on the basis of retail stores.