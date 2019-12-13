PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian border sign shot at from territory of Ukraine

Belarusian border sign was fired at from the territory of Ukraine. The incident occurred at the Pinsk border detachment on September 11. Border guards of the Svaryn outpost found evidence of weapons on the structure and shield with the image of the State Emblem of Belarus, shot holes from a hunting rifle during the inspection of the pillar.

