The Chairperson of the Belarusian Union of Women believes that all attempts to put pressure on Belarus are futile, "They make us even more united and stronger," said Alena Bohdan.

"We are all concerned about the situation that develops in our country. And I really want women of different countries to hear us that we have children, we live in a peaceful country, which we have been building for 25 years. And I want you to support us in our desire to be self-reliant, to protect our families, to protect our children, to protect those people who need help today."