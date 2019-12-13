PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian Women's Union joins blood donation campaign

To mark the 90th anniversary of the Belarusian blood service, the Minsk City Center of Transfusiology has launched a campaign of gratuitous donation. The Belarusian Women's Union was one of the first to join. The whole process of blood collection lasted no longer than 10 minutes. Also, this week the representatives of the Presidential Administration, doctors and bikers will join the action of free blood donation.

