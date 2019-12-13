PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Women's Union continues good deeds within large-scale campaign "Our Children"

The association has already held several dozens of events in all regions of the country. One of the points of the beneficial route was Petrikov. Here, the Women's Union visited PetrikovLight IndustryClosed School. Here girls from 11 to 18 years old are trained. Upon graduation they will get a job. On Christmas Eve, the active women of Belarus came here with greetings and gifts. A festive concert was held.

