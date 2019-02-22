EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian Union of Journalists and Union of Journalists of Russia sign cooperation agreement

The Belarusian Union of Journalists and the Union of Journalists of Russia have signed an agreement on cooperation. The document was signed in a solemn atmosphere by chairmen of the public associations of the two countries: Anatoly Lemeshyonok from the Belarusian side and Vladimir Solovyov from Russia. With this agreement, the colleagues confirmed their intention to work together in the media sphere.

Also, the heads of the associations agreed to hold master classes for journalists of each country.

