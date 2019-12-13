3.43 RUB
Belarusian Union of Journalists protest against actions of Warsaw due to violations of standards of freedom of speech and media
After the Polish military began to obstruct the work of the both Belarusian and foreign media, the Belarusian Union of Journalists expressed a strong protest against the actions of Warsaw. The Polish regime violates the standards of freedom of speech and the media, and ignores the fundamental obligations of Poland within the framework of the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe. By obstructing the work of journalists, Warsaw is suppressing the right of its own citizens to access reasonable information from the zone of distress, the organization notes.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
