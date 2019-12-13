Belarusian Union of Journalists protest against actions of Warsaw due to violations of standards of freedom of speech and media

After the Polish military began to obstruct the work of the both Belarusian and foreign media, the Belarusian Union of Journalists expressed a strong protest against the actions of Warsaw. The Polish regime violates the standards of freedom of speech and the media, and ignores the fundamental obligations of Poland within the framework of the UN, OSCE and the Council of Europe. By obstructing the work of journalists, Warsaw is suppressing the right of its own citizens to access reasonable information from the zone of distress, the organization notes.