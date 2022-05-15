Belarusian military-industrial complex today includes dozens of successful enterprises

No one will allow to play blitzkrieg in the territory of Belarus. Both recent history and the events of 77 years ago have shown it. Today, the Belarusian military-industrial complex includes dozens of successful enterprises. Over the years they have successfully increased the production of various weapons: from ammunition to missile systems. A striking example is Polonez multiple launch rocket system. Today, the multiple launch rocket system is not only in service with the Belarusian Armed Forces but is also successfully exported. We not only create new models but also modernize the Soviet heritage.



A demonstrative example is Grad combat vehicle. Once dozens of such complexes were supplied to the Belarusian army. It is clear that over the years the equipment has aged. Some of the combat vehicles in service in Belarus today were inherited from the once powerful Soviet army.



When this equipment was created, it had no analogues in the world. But as time went by, the combat vehicles got old and began to need modernization. Sometimes it's a serious overhaul that changes the vehicle by 70-80%, but more often it's a partial refurbishment.



The main request of the military was to breathe new life into the "Grad": to put it on the chassis of the Belarusian MAZ (before that there was the Soviet "Ural") and pump it up technically, install new communications equipment, guidance and launching systems. The works are said to be done without any hesitation, because in the 1990's there was the first attempt to modernize the Grad. It even resulted in 2001 with the development of the updated system called BelGrad. The first sample was presented at the "Neman-2001" exercise.



For the first time the combat vehicle was demonstrated at the exhibition held within the framework of the State Military Industrial Committee board following the results of 2020. It was demonstrated to the general public at MILEX.



