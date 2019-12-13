Belarusian-Latvian border: refugees are forced out 9 times to the territory of Belarus

Another sad news from the western borders. The Latvian security forces have been trying to force refugees from Afghanistan to Belarus for the ninth time. Thus, on the evening of August 30, a group of refugees - 14 Afghan citizens, 10 of whom are children - arrived at Paternieki checkpoint from Latvia.

According to foreigners, they asked Lithuanians for protection and asylum. In addition, they demanded a UN representative, as they feared violence. Latvian law enforcers have assured that they will deliver refugees to the camp. However, they deceived them again. First, they kept people in the rain all night, and then they took them to the Belarusian border and tried to force the refugees into our territory.