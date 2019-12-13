3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian-Latvian border: refugees are forced out 9 times to the territory of Belarus
Another sad news from the western borders. The Latvian security forces have been trying to force refugees from Afghanistan to Belarus for the ninth time. Thus, on the evening of August 30, a group of refugees - 14 Afghan citizens, 10 of whom are children - arrived at Paternieki checkpoint from Latvia.
According to foreigners, they asked Lithuanians for protection and asylum. In addition, they demanded a UN representative, as they feared violence. Latvian law enforcers have assured that they will deliver refugees to the camp. However, they deceived them again. First, they kept people in the rain all night, and then they took them to the Belarusian border and tried to force the refugees into our territory.
Foreigners thrown out by the Lithuanian security forces to the Belarusian border said that they have been applying for refugee status for 8 days. They were denied over and over again, physical force and special equipment were applied to them. At the moment, the unfortunate people are in the Lithuanian territory, they are not given food, water, or warm clothes.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All