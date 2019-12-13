EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

No traffic on Belarusian-Lithuanian border

The situation on the Belarusian border with the European Union continues to be difficult. By this time, there are more than 1 900 trucks in the queue. About 1 300 trucks are waiting for the departure to Lithuania. There are over 470 trucks in the queue at the Latvian border. There are more than 160 trucks to enter Poland.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All