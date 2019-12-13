EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian-Russian satellite to be launched into space in 2021

Vladimir Gusakov, head of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences, said that a preliminary design is being developed, funding and components are being determined. Mostly the details of the device will be of Belarusian production, in particular, software and a navigation system. Research funding amounted to 76 million rubles last year. 98 innovative projects were implemented and 8 new production facilities were put into operation last year.

