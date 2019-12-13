Belarusian citizenship granted to 355 people from 26 countries

The corresponding decree No. 378 was signed by the head of state Alexander Lukashenko.



Among those who have received citizenship of Belarus are natives of 26 countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Germany, Iran, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Syria, Turkey, Ukraine, Estonia and others.



Belarusian passports will be issued to five representatives of various sports who came to our country from Russia. All of them have already shown their skills in the Belarusian sports arenas.



At the same time, the head of state decided to reject a number of applications for citizenship. Such decisions are made in respect of persons who have not worked anywhere for a long time and have repeatedly violated the laws of Belarus.



Following the presidential assignment given during the "Big Conversation with the President", 6,758 people became citizens of Belarus. Among them 3,385 foreign citizens were granted citizenship by the Head of State and 3,373 persons acquired citizenship through the registration procedure.



Applications for Belarusian citizenship are still coming in.



