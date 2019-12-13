Belarusian "Knowledge" community group launches "In the Truth Mode” project

A new project "In the Truth Mode" is designed to dispel fakes and negative stereotypes around Belarus. The project was initiated by the Belarusian community group "Knowledge". It unites professional experts, politicians, publicists and public figures. The members of the Constitutional Commission joined in elaboration of the concept as well.



Belarus has been living with information confrontation for more than a year. And today the number of fakes and information attacks is not getting smaller. Lately, the West has come up with an idea that Belarus was allegedly keeping refugees by force on the border. One could ignore it, but the result of such fakes is too destructive. Belarusians are going to respond to their foreign opponents only with facts - this is probably one of the peculiarities of the new project of the Belarusian "Knowledge" community group.



Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“The whole world is already laughing at these far-fetched sanctions. Not a single international organization has made a conclusion about the fault of Belarus in the migration crisis, on the contrary, they say Poland is to blame. Yet, they are discussing the introduction of the next package of sanctions against Belarus.”



Baseless economic pressure is the result of fakes to some extent. Belarusians know this today, including thanks to the dialogue platforms, which have been available to the regions for almost a year. We are ready to show the picture of today to those, who are confused.



Andrei Savinykh, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



“Dozens, if not hundreds, of media, bloggers, news channels are working against us. By repeating nonsense 100, 200 times, you can eventually plant confidence in individual minds that this is the truth, these are the primitive methods they use.”



