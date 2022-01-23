Belarusian health care increases export of medical services by 20% in 2021

The Belarusian health care system managed to increase the export of medical services despite two waves of COVID-19. Deputy Minister of Health Boris Androsyuk told journalists. The main role was played by the policy of openness of our state. Not only the CIS countries visited us for treatment, the volume of medical services for Germany and Italy increased by half.



The most popular medical fields are cardiac surgery, oncology and dentistry. In addition, last year foreigners were also treated for post- COVID syndrome (diseases related to mental health). The vaccination campaign also contributed to this: about 2.5 thousand foreigners were vaccinated in Belarus.



The resources of the National Scientific and Practical Center for Surgery, Hematology and Transplantology have been enhanced. A surgical center was opened in Mogilev, where heart transplantation was performed for the first time at the regional level. The earned funds also allow to raise salaries of doctors.



