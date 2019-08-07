3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian children's hospice turns 25
During this time, the organization managed to do a lot, for example, to build a palliative care center "Lesnaya Polyana". This is a unique building where everything is thought out and created for the comfort of children, parents and medical staff. Many charitable and social projects have been organized.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All