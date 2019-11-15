PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
More live concerts and modern poetry to be aired at Culture radio station

The Culture channel is going to broadcast more concerts. Most of the music will be played by the symphony orchestra of the media holding, and later the recordings will be transferred to the exchange fund of the European Broadcasting Union. New projects include premiere radio plays.

