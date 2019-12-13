Belarusian TV celebrates its 68th anniversary

On January 1, 1956 Tamara Bastun addressed the audience from the screen. It is no coincidence that it was on the first day of the new year that the new era of television came.

Thousands of TV programs and the same number of people has worked and work in the frame and behind the scenes. The media holding has traveled a historical path: from the film era to digital technologies. Today Belteleradiocompany includes 7 TV channels, as well as 12 radio stations. Informational, socio-political, sports, cultural and educational broadcasting suits every taste. All of them are broadcast in high definition format. There are also projects in the genre of reality. Our company gave a chance to talents from among simple people to make themselves known. "Factor.by" has become the most popular music show and a weekly leader of the evening prime time on "Belarus 1".

Ivan Eismont, Chairman of Belteleradiocompany: