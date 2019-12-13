3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian side ratifies agreement with Russia on mutual recognition of visas
The document signed by the head of state is aimed at regulating migration processes and determines that foreign citizens and stateless persons will have the right to enter, leave, stay, transit through the territory of Belarus and Russia on the basis of a visa of one of the states and on the basis of identity documents. As a result, the Belarusian visa system acquires the right to issue visas valid on the territory of Russia. The agreement should come into force 30 days after ratification by two states. By the way, the document does not affect the category of foreigners who arrive in Belarus on a visa-free entry basis.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All