Belarusian side ratifies agreement with Russia on mutual recognition of visas

The document signed by the head of state is aimed at regulating migration processes and determines that foreign citizens and stateless persons will have the right to enter, leave, stay, transit through the territory of Belarus and Russia on the basis of a visa of one of the states and on the basis of identity documents. As a result, the Belarusian visa system acquires the right to issue visas valid on the territory of Russia. The agreement should come into force 30 days after ratification by two states. By the way, the document does not affect the category of foreigners who arrive in Belarus on a visa-free entry basis.