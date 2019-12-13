Belarusian Customs Service turns 30

The Belarusian Customs Service is celebrating its 30th anniversary today. During those years the service has made a tangible leap forward including in technologies. By the end of the year, it is planned to connect all customs checkpoints to the Mobile Customs System. The pilot project of the State Customs Committee has been actively used for more than a year. The major plus of the technology is even load on customs officers all over the country and minimization of corruption risks. The post at the National Airport Minsk has been accepting electronic declarations for several years now.



