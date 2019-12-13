Polish military helicopter violates Belarusian border

Poland refused to accept the invitation to observe the exercises, but fired another provocation on our borders. The Belarusian border guards have recorded a violation of the Belarusian airspace by Poland in Berestovitsa District of Grodno Region.

Belarusian border guards in Berestovitsa District have recorded a violation of the airspace of the Republic of Belarus by Poland. A Polish military helicopter Mi-24 flew up to 1200 meters into the Belarusian territory and returned back. The Polish side was informed about this fact.

In connection with the recorded violation of the state border, the Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Belarus was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry. The Polish side is required to provide the appropriate explanations and conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The Belarusian side should be notified of the results of the investigation and the reasons for the incident within an acceptable timeframe, as is customary in normal international communication. Attention was drawn to the inadmissibility of such incidents. An urgent request was made to Warsaw to take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.