Belarusian equipment for Russian Siberia was discussed in the government
Comfortable transportation is also good for business. Especially, we plan to significantly increase the total trade through the effective work of existing joint ventures and new projects. One of them is on passenger vehicles. This was discussed in detail in the government. Russian regions are renewing their bus fleets, and we offer our own gas-powered and electric buses. Moreover, passengers in Omsk already know Belarusian trolleybuses. They have been delivered 111 units for 3 years. There will be more in the future. In general, Belarus has a very wide range of equipment, said Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchik. Given that one third of the territory in this Russian region is forests, we offer the right units for them. Belarus has managed to create the entire plume of logging machines.
Also, Belarusians are ready to build turnkey houses and social facilities in Omsk. And this is not only export of services in terms of the project, but all the necessary building materials, as well as replacement of elevator equipment for high-rise buildings.
