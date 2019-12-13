Belarusians vote in polling station in Beijing

It will close at 3 pm, Minsk time, but now it still continues to meet voters from all over China.



Roman Sokol, Chairman of the District Election Commission (China): "We have a polling station for the Election of the President of the Republic of Belarus in the territory of the Embassy of Belarus in China. Our venue was the first to open, taking into account the time difference. We expect voters not only from Beijing, but also from Shanghai, Czijin and other cities. The coronavirus pandemic makes its own adjustments to the organization of voting. We measure the temperature, we provide people with masks and antiseptic at the entrance. Every voter is given Belarusian milk and birch juice."



"This is the most important event. The ability to influence the development of your country. And my future, the future of my family, my loved ones, relatives, depends on them."



