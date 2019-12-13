EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon


Belarusians carry flowers to Russian Embassy in Minsk

Since the first hours after the terrorist attack in the Moscow suburbs, Belarusians have been coming to the Russian Embassy in Minsk in an endless stream. People indifferent to the grief of others carry flowers, candles, lamps as a sign of empathy and solidarity with the Russians.

