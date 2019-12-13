Belarusians carry flowers to Russian Embassy in memory of victims of Izhevsk school shooting

The news of the death of innocent children caused intolerable pain in the hearts of Belarusians. The Women's Union took the tragic events in Izhevsk as its own grief. This morning representatives of the women's organization of different professions and statuses joined together to express their condolences and maternal solidarity with the mothers of Russia.



Flowers and soft toys are laid in front of the Russian Embassy in Minsk. People bring candles as a symbol of memory for the innocent victims.



