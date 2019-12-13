3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians carry flowers to Russian Embassy in memory of victims of Izhevsk school shooting
The news of the death of innocent children caused intolerable pain in the hearts of Belarusians. The Women's Union took the tragic events in Izhevsk as its own grief. This morning representatives of the women's organization of different professions and statuses joined together to express their condolences and maternal solidarity with the mothers of Russia.
Flowers and soft toys are laid in front of the Russian Embassy in Minsk. People bring candles as a symbol of memory for the innocent victims.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All