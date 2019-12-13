3.42 RUB
Belarusians help to build port terminal in Leningrad Region
Belarus is strengthening ties with Russian regions. Thus, trade with Leningrad Region should cross the bar of a billion dollars. Such a task has been set by the Belarusian President. And we can already see that it will be fulfilled. The portfolio of joint projects is constantly growing. One of the largest is the construction of the Vysotsk grain terminal. It will be operational by the end of next year, while Belarusian companies, among others, are working on the large-scale site. They are drilling piles and building key structures, i.e. a solid foundation for the future grain export.
Vitaly Nikonchuk, director of the construction company:
“Work is now underway to erect the foundations of the unloading station for railroad cars and road transport. In a month the installation of weighing equipment will begin, and in February transportation and other equipment will be installed. This is 10-15% of the total volume to be realized.”
And this is only one example of our cooperation. Together we are building plans for the future based on the heroic past.
