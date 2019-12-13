Belarusians help to build port terminal in Leningrad Region

Belarus is strengthening ties with Russian regions. Thus, trade with Leningrad Region should cross the bar of a billion dollars. Such a task has been set by the Belarusian President. And we can already see that it will be fulfilled. The portfolio of joint projects is constantly growing. One of the largest is the construction of the Vysotsk grain terminal. It will be operational by the end of next year, while Belarusian companies, among others, are working on the large-scale site. They are drilling piles and building key structures, i.e. a solid foundation for the future grain export.