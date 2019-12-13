Belarusians help Afghan refugees on border with Poland

While Warsaw continues to barbarously abuse people, the Belarusians once again demonstrate humanity. Border guards and locals helped 32 Afghan refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border.

The refugees continue to wait for help from the European Union for more than a month on the Polish border. They officially asked for asylum in Poland, but were fenced by the barbed wire. Help is provided by Belarusian border guards and locals.

Warm clothes and food collected by our residents were handed over to Afghan refugees.