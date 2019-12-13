3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians help Afghan refugees on border with Poland
While Warsaw continues to barbarously abuse people, the Belarusians once again demonstrate humanity. Border guards and locals helped 32 Afghan refugees at the Belarusian-Polish border.
The refugees continue to wait for help from the European Union for more than a month on the Polish border. They officially asked for asylum in Poland, but were fenced by the barbed wire. Help is provided by Belarusian border guards and locals.
Warm clothes and food collected by our residents were handed over to Afghan refugees.
Willingness to come to the rescue in difficult times has always distinguished Belarusian people, and this is what our country demonstrates today.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All