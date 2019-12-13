PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians: It’s everyone's duty to take part in referendum

Everyone is obliged to take part in the referendum. That is the opinion of Belarusians willing to determine their own future and the future of their country.

The participation in the referendum is a civic position of each person. And if we want to have a job, to receive free medical care and education, it is the mandatory duty of each citizen of the Republic of Belarus to go and take part in the referendum.

