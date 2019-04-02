Belarusians joins international campaign "30 days on bicycle"

The main condition for the event is to use this two-wheeled mode of transport for the whole month. More than a thousand people in our country have already made such a challenge for themselves. The start of the event in the capital was celebrated with a mass bike ride through the main streets of the city. By the way, it is not too late to join the cycling movement, for this you need to register on the official project website. The organizers have prepared interesting contests and tasks - you can go through the cycle quest, post your photo on social networks with hashtags and win prizes.