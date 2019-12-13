Belarusians continue to carry flowers and light oil lamps as sign of grief for deceased KGB officer

Belarusians continue to carry flowers and light oil lamps as a sign of grief for the deceased KGB employee. The tragedy, which happened the day before, shook the whole country. An officer born in 1990 died on duty, protecting our life and peace.

The courage and heroism of such true patriots, who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of the country, often go unnoticed. All their work is a risk and danger.

The leadership of Belteleradiocompany joined the mourning Belarusians and laid flowers at the KGB building, honoring the memory of the deceased young defender.