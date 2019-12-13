3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians continue to carry flowers and light oil lamps as sign of grief for deceased KGB officer
Belarusians continue to carry flowers and light oil lamps as a sign of grief for the deceased KGB employee. The tragedy, which happened the day before, shook the whole country. An officer born in 1990 died on duty, protecting our life and peace.
The courage and heroism of such true patriots, who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the good of the country, often go unnoticed. All their work is a risk and danger.
The leadership of Belteleradiocompany joined the mourning Belarusians and laid flowers at the KGB building, honoring the memory of the deceased young defender.
Representatives of local authorities, law enforcement agencies and the public came to honor the memory of the deceased in Vitebsk. Flowers were laid to the memorial to employees of the internal affairs bodies and internal troops of the region, who died in the line of duty.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All