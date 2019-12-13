3.42 RUB
Belarusians develop catapult for UAVs no worse than foreign analogues
The engineers of the 558th Aircraft Repair Plant have developed a catapult, which significantly expands the functionality of the drone. A mobile version functions as a part of the complex.
The designers have developed drones of different classes. It's hard to imagine that such a complicated device was created literally from scratch. But the engineers got it right. As the experts say, the catapult is certainly not worse than its foreign counterparts. But it is unique not only for Belarus, but also for the CIS countries, first of all by the weight of the cargo that can be thrown.
The designers have coped in record time for such a project - in less than a year the specialists of the Advanced Development Department of the Aircraft Repair Enterprise have implemented the idea and the prototype appeared "in metal". The base chassis for the launcher was a trailer MAZ. A distinctive feature of the unit is the ability to work on unprepared sites of limited dimensions (300×300 meters). And this is another plus in favor of the competitiveness of the Belarusian unmanned aerial vehicle sector.
If you do not win in technical characteristics or cost, you will never get to the market, says Alexander Vorobei, deputy director for development of the 558 Aircraft Repair Plant OJSC. In Belarus, a small country, 11 organizations are engaged in development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles. Even if you enter this market later, you can still find your niche. Drones are in demand, they are very important for different tasks.
