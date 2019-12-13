Belarusians allowed to get plots of land to build house in countryside of up to 1 hectare

As of July 8, it will be possible to get a plot of land for the construction and maintenance of a house in the countryside of up to one hectare. And as for the farmsteads, there are no restrictions there at all. This was stated by the Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Vladimir Andreichenko, in an exclusive interview to Natalia Breus in the project "Conversation with the President".



According to him, the size of lots have been increased from 15 to 25 hectares, which will be given for the construction, maintenance of residential buildings in cities and regional centers, except for Minsk, regional cities and towns of regional subordination. The division of plots is also regulated. "When, for example, children want to build a house on a plot allocated to their parents. Now it will be possible to do that," said the parliamentarian.



Belarus has adopted a new Land Code. "It was an order from the President," says Andreichenko. And, of course, it did not appear out of nowhere. This is the result of meetings of the deputies with the population. These are the requests that came to the Presidential Administration. Life is going on, things are changing, some questions relating to land relations had to be regulated. So we made a big field seminar-meeting in Belynichi of Mogilev Region. We invited the deputy corps with the chairmen of rural councils, district councils and the head of the region. We widely discussed this code".



Speaking about the essence of the new version of the Land Code, the Chairman of the House of Representatives stressed that it is primarily aimed at the development of rural areas: the involvement in the turnover of unused land and the transfer of a number of powers to lower executive authorities. "As for agricultural land, forest land, these powers remain fully with the head of state," he said. - Only the President can decide on the allocation, designation of these lands, because thisis a nationalresource."



"Local authorities have long been asking for this, so such powers as allocation of land plots, setting boundaries of land plots, changing the purpose of using these land plots. All these decisions will be made by local authorities, - says the parliamentarian. - Many bureaucratic hurdles are being eliminated. The issue of changes to the Civil Code regarding the legalization of unauthorized constructions has also been solved. Of course there is a certain procedure to be followed, but in principle this issue can be solved".



