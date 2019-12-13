PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Belarusians to take part in patriotic motor rally "For United Belarus!"

It will run through Smilovichi, Cherven, Berezino, Beshenkovichi and Mogilev. The final point of the route will be Buynitskoye Field (Mogilev District), where participants will lay flowers to the memorial complex.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All