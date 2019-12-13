3.43 RUB
Belarusians can learn about their pensions in advance in new mobile app
Head of the Social Security Fund of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus Yulia Berdnikova told how a Belarusian could learn about his future pension.
The traditional way is to personally go to any territorial fund office, she says. You will need to show an identity document, fill out an application and get an extract from your individual account. Last year 35 thousand citizens used this way.
In January of this year, it is planned to introduce a mobile application of the fund, says the specialist. "Every user of this mobile application will be able to get information from his individual personal account, wherever he wants, at whatever time is convenient. He will be able to see it himself, and send this information by e-mail, say, to his future employer", - said the manager of еру Social Security Fund.
Julia Berdnikova noted that there will be a function to calculate the length of service, taken into account in the course of social protection, starting from January 1, 2003, that is, for the past 20 years. According to her, based on personalized registration data it will be possible to obtain information on how many years, months and days a citizen has already accumulated for the future pension.
