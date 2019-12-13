Belarusians can learn about their pensions in advance in new mobile app

Head of the Social Security Fund of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus Yulia Berdnikova told how a Belarusian could learn about his future pension.

The traditional way is to personally go to any territorial fund office, she says. You will need to show an identity document, fill out an application and get an extract from your individual account. Last year 35 thousand citizens used this way.

In January of this year, it is planned to introduce a mobile application of the fund, says the specialist. "Every user of this mobile application will be able to get information from his individual personal account, wherever he wants, at whatever time is convenient. He will be able to see it himself, and send this information by e-mail, say, to his future employer", - said the manager of еру Social Security Fund.