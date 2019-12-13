3.42 RUB
Belarusians can now fly to Vnukovo without PCR tests
Belarusians no longer need to submit to PCR-test for Covid when flying to Russia. The final decision was taken by the Russian side - the resolution came into force the day before. According to the document, testing is retained for foreign nationals. Today, the national airline resumed direct flights to Russia's Vnukovo airport. Flights there and back will be performed three times a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).
