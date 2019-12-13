Belarusians at Latvian Consulate in Vitebsk protest against harassment of junior journalists from Riga

On 19 July, the partial citizens of Vitebsk gathered at the Latvian consulate to support the Riga Children's Academy of Radio and Television. After the young journalists were interviewed by the President of Belarus before the opening of "Slavianski Bazaar", they found themselves under the pressure of the Latvian authorities. Now their school is threatened to be closed. The appeal of the Belarusians is to stop harassment of children, which began even before their return home.



The young people of Vitebsk are now utterly bewildered by the consequences of the harmless actions of the kids on the part of Latvia. These are just kids who, let's say, practice their future profession. Our all-time favorite festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk" is a great platform.



Our neighbors, who share our views, our goals come to the "Slavianski Bazaar". Children should be outside politics, just as culture and sports should be outside politics.



Svetlana Avdeeva, Head of Division of the Directorate of the International Arts Festival "Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk":



They have done nothing to offend the dignity of their country. They are very respectful of the traditions of their country. Now this situation is unfolding in Latvia: not only these guys, but others who have been involved, have become hostages of this completely incomprehensible to us situation.



"Slavianski Bazaar" is a platform of peace and understanding between peoples. This year the international forum brought together participants and guests from 32 countries, despite the complicated transport logistics.



