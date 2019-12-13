Belarusians in Antarctic: Plans, scientific research and further development

"My opinion on the possible development of events and work in the Antarctic in the nearest foreseeable future is the continuation of consolidation of our country as a country-researcher on this continent, active participation in international projects. Development and renovation of infrastructure, because resting on what was built even 7 years ago in the process of formation of the first stage of the Belarusian-Antarctic infrastructure would be a big mistake. Technologies are developing rapidly now, and it happens that the equipment that was produced 2, 3, 4 years ago is simply not relevant in the fifth year for various reasons. Therefore, modernization, development of infrastructure, technical part, instrumentation, and, of course, one of the most important things is the demand for the results of scientific research, not just to get arrays of data and put them together, but to make them in demand. They are in demand both within the country and in the international arena, in the global scientific community", - said the Head of the Belarusian Antarctic Expedition.