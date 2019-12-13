Belarusians may get reimbursement of bank deposits online in the future

Belarusians will be able to get reimbursement of bank deposits online in the future. This was stated by Deputy Director General of the Agency for Guaranteed Repayment of Individuals' Deposits Svetlana Lega, BelTA informs.

"In the situation with the bankruptcy of Delta Bank, which occurred in 2015, the depositor had to come to us, write an application. After that, we formed registers, sent to the trustee bank. And only after 14 days, the depositor could receive their money. But this procedure is already in the past. Today everything is much easier," said Svetlana Lega.

If the license of the bank was revoked, the depositor learns about this through the media, and within 5 days the agency gives information in which bank, on what date and time he can get their money. "He comes to the bank, writes an application and no later than 7 days he gets his money. Moreover, we are working to ensure that the person by contacting us on the website or on the website of the bank-attorney, can get money (guaranteed compensation) in the shortest possible time. We strive to ensure that the depositor does not have to go anywhere, so he could solve his problem very quickly, online. Times are changing and so are the approaches", emphasized the Deputy General Director of the Agency.

The agency pays a lot of attention to digitalization. Svetlana Lega highlighted three main areas. "In the field of guaranteed depositor compensation, significant results may be obtained by improving the speed and accuracy of forming the register of individuals' claims for compensation of bank deposits, as well as by improving the functioning of the information exchange channel with the proxy bank, through which depositor compensation may be performed", she believes.

Secondly, in her opinion, digitalization should affect business processes related to the analysis of banks' activities and determining their risk level. In this case, the expected effects are related to improving the quality of economic analysis, which can be achieved by new approaches to the collection, processing and use of data on the financial position of banks.