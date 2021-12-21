3.66 BYN
Belarusians outraged by silence of British Foreign Office after attack on Belarus embassy in London
The brutal attack on the Belarusian embassy in London did not leave indifferent the social networks users. The Belarusians are outraged by the silence of the British Foreign Office: they demand to condemn the violence and to take legal action against the attackers. European "double standards" does not fit our mentality at all - the Belarusians call the British authorities for justice.