Belarusians return home from Armenia

Belarusian citizens return by direct flight from Yerevan to their homeland. Just in half an hour a plane from Armenia should land at the National Airport. The direct flights between countries will be suspended until April 8. Als, Belavia extended the suspension of flights to Moldova and Georgia until May 15 and April 20, respectively.

