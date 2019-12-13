3.41 RUB
Belarusians reaches finals of Tank Biathlon
The Belarusian team of tank crews made it to the finals of the Army Games competition. Yesterday, our servicemen managed to defeat their rivals from Uzbekistan and Mongolia in the decisive race. According to the results of the semi-final, Belarus and Russia made it to the medal round. Another pair of finalists became known today. They include China and Kazakhstan. The main relay, in which the four best teams will perform, will be held on the closing day of the games, August 27, at the Alabino shooting range.
