Belarusians take gold in women's division of Confident Tactics competition

The Belarusians have taken gold in the women's division of the Confident Tactics competition within the framework of the Army International Games. The competition was uncompromising: hundreds of thousands of spectators continued to follow the competition. Eight teams took part in the competition.

There is one more medal: the Belarusians won silver in the Engineering Formula contest in the final stage of the competition, and shared second place with the team from Uzbekistan. Russia's representatives were the first. The team from Lao People's Democratic Republic took the bronze. And today the second stage of the "Polar Star" competition began at the Brest training area. Special Forces trained in the exercise "Exit in the group to the area of task execution". By tradition, high results were shown by teams from Belarus, Russia and Uzbekistan. According to experts, these teams have all the chances to win the podium. It is planned that the "Polar Star" competition will end on Thursday with the 10 km group march.