Belarusians abroad call for return of direct flights to Minsk

Belarusians abroad have taken to social networks with an appeal to return direct flights to Belarus. Voices are heard from different parts of Europe - Slovakia, Bulgaria, Spain, Finland, Serbia, Estonia with faith in the Christmas miracle and hope for an opportunity to meet with family and friends without additional artificial difficulties.

The posts are framed as letters to Santa Claus. People write about how they miss the direct flights that connected them with Minsk. They also write about how they have long been unable to get to their native country because of the restrictions imposed: the road has become incredibly difficult, and ticket prices are simply cosmic.